Unmasked Mental Health is launching the group - Unmasked Youth Hub - aimed at 11 to 16 year olds on Monday (July 11).

Logan Smith, from Unmasked Mental Health, said: "The group is something that we wanted to start from the very early beginnings of Unmasked Mental Health, three years ago, but there's always been something in the way.

"We get so many opportunities as an adult to gain support, whether that's through counselling or peer support groups, and I've noticed from several years working in high schools that you don't get those same opportunities as a young person."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Logan Smith from Unmasked Mental Health

He said many young people are facing long waits for professional help, and he hopes this group might help alleviate the situation.

The aim, he added, is to provide a safe space to open up and talk about feelings in a fun way that involves games, arts and crafts.