New Rastrick supported housing project for people with dementia set for spring opening

Assisted living helps people access homes which meet their needs and give them choice, control and support to continue living independently, councillors heard.

They are not all the same, with different developments helping people with different conditions and disabilities to live independently.

One such example is Railway Bridge View at Rastrick, which should be ready to open in the spring. And future projects are planned by Calderdale Council with housing and other partners in places which do not yet have “extra care” developments, in north Halifax and Todmorden.

Railway Bridge View development, Brighouse.

The 65-apartment Railway Bridge View – a mix of rented and shared ownership properties provided by The Home Group, with Roche Healthcare the support provider – has been designed with the Alzheimer’s Society to be alzheimer-friendly with a third of the apartments designed for people who are experiencing some level of dementia.

It has features including communal areas, a rooftop garden, a restaurant and a hair salon.

Members of the council’s Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board, which was reviewing extra care provision in the borough, heard after delays including because of the COVID pandemic, it was hoped it would open its doors towards the end of April.

The council’s commissioning officer for services, Karen Midgley, said it was designed so people could live a day of their life there without leaving the safety of the building.

There is a small ballroom, a games area, a hair salon, they could have coffee in the cafe or the complex’s library.

“They can feel they have lived a while day in the community but not left the safety of the development,” she said.

Coun Tina Benton (Con, Brighouse) asked if there were waiting lists, how quickly people might move in, and how quickly it might be fully occupied.

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) said there had been delays but the finished complex would be worth the weight.

“Something quite important about when we get these kind of things right is that we develop them with other people in a way that they look like people’s homes – I am looking forward to looking around.

“Ultimately when we get there it’s going to be great,” he said.

Ms Midgley said the intent was for it to open in late April, a panel met regularly to discuss applications and tenants would be phased in so as to not overwhelm the support provider.

Councillors also heard about other developments including a supported living service at The Yew Tree, Northowram, accommodation for people with additional physical needs and which houses seven young people, and supported accommodation at The County Court in Halifax, where there are 14 homes for people with a learning disability, and two of these for people with mobility issues.

Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) wondered of it were possible for more of the homes there to be adaptable for those with mobility issues.

Ms Midgley said there will still be for residential care, particularly for older people but the council wants to develop other options that enable people to live in their own homes.

She said analysis showed that by 2039, 37 per cent of all households in Calderdale will be aged over 65 and there is a need to continue to increase the range of housing in Calderdale to meet the needs of older people.