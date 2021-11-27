New tinnitus support group comes to Calderdale

A new group to support people with tinnitus is being formed

Caroline Savage from the British Tinnitus Association will be at the meeting to talk about the work the organisation does to support people with tinnitus.

It is estimated that over 22,500 people experience tinnitus in the Calderdale district alone, and 7.1 million people across the UK - around 1 in 8 adults.

Facilitated by local audiologist Sally Jackson from Hearing and Tinnitus Care, the group will enable people with tinnitus to meet others with the condition, hear useful tips on coping methods, find out what help is available and hear about the latest research.

She said: “I am delighted to launch a tinnitus support group in my hometown of Brighouse, which is open to residents of Halifax and Huddersfield too.

"As an audiologist I have seen far too many people who have received a diagnosis, the over simplistic dread words ‘there’s no cure’ and no further support.

"We know that quality information and support can make a huge amount of difference to how people go on to manage tinnitus. Please don’t hesitate to take that step and contact us for details of how to join if you are struggling to cope with tinnitus”.

The first meeting will take place 6.30pm to 8pm on Monday November 29, at the Salvation Army, 33 King Street, Brighouse HD6 1 NX.

Tinnitus is defined as the experience of sounds with no external source, most commonly ringing or buzzing, but sometimes experienced as whooshing, clicking or even music.

Around one in eight adults experience persistent tinnitus. Many people aren’t troubled by sounds they hear, but for around 10%, the condition has a significant impact on their quality of life, often linked to stress, anxiety or sometimes depression.