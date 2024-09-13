A new Halifax health centre aimed at easing the pressure on hospitals is already seeing around 1,000 patients a week.

The Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) opened at Broad Street Plaza in July and provides planned outpatient tests including x-rays, blood tests, ultrasounds and CT scans.

Outpatient diagnostic tests are also still available at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but the aim of this centre is to reduce waiting times, bring care closer to people’s homes and relieve the pressure on hospitals.

The building has state-of-the-art equipment, is close to numerous car parks and a five-minute walk from Halifax Bus Station.

The centre at Broad Street Plaza was officially opened this week

Peter Cole, 74, attended the facility twice in one week for two different diagnostic tests, including a CT scan.

He said: “It all looks very nice – very fresh and new. Having a bus station close by is very convenient – I came on the bus today. It’s a totally different experience – in a good way!”

Speaking at the official opening of the centre this week, chief executive of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, Brendan Brown, said: “We are incredibly proud to be at the forefront of innovation, embedding diagnostic services directly within our communities.

"Through doing so, we are helping to future proof our services by relieving pressure on our hospitals, reducing waiting times and improving access – bringing care closer to people’s homes.

“Having this facility here in the centre of Halifax, right next to the bus station, helps to make essential diagnostic services more equitable and accessible for everyone.”