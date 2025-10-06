Overgate Hospice breaks Myths this Hospice Care Week

From 6th to 12th October, Hospice Care Week carries the powerful message: “Hospice care is more than you think.” Overgate Hospice is using this time to clear up common misconceptions and demonstrate what hospice care truly means to them - providing care, comfort, and support that improves quality of life at every stage.

Reflecting on the significance of Hospice Care Week, Tracey Willcocks CEO of Overgate Hospice shares: “Hospice Care Week is a vital opportunity to challenge misunderstandings and highlight the diverse services we offer. At Overgate, we’re here to support people with compassion and care whenever they need us. We encourage the community to learn more, get involved, and help us continue providing care that makes every moment meaningful.”

Below, Overgate answer some of their frequently asked questions to help people understand that “hospice care is more than you think”.

Myth 1: “Overgate Hospice is a place to go to die.”

This couldn’t be further from the truth. End-of-life care accounts for only a small part of Overgate Hospice’s work. Many patients come for specialist pain relief or symptom management, with over 34% discharged to their own homes following treatment. The Hospice also supports hundreds through Day Hospice, Respite Care, and Drop-In Services, which are all designed to promote wellbeing and encourage a positive approach to living with illness. Early involvement means more personalised and effective support for those living with a life-limiting illness.

Myth 2: “Overgate only cares for cancer patients.”

While many patients have cancer, Overgate cares for a wide range of life-limiting conditions, including respiratory diseases, heart conditions, Parkinson’s disease, motor neurone disease, and other neurological disorders.

Myth 3: “The Hospice charges patients for its services.”

All services at The Hospice are provided free of charge, thanks to the generosity of the Calderdale community. Each year, Fundraising initiatives, charity shops, and generous donations raise over £5.4 million, ensuring patients, families, carers, and friends receive outstanding care without financial stress.

Myth 4: “Overgate is a sad and gloomy place.”

Although difficult moments are part of the journey, Overgate Hospice focuses on adding life to days. Staff and volunteers create a warm, respectful atmosphere filled with love and kindness spending quality time and making memories.

Myth 5: “Overgate Hospice is like a hospital.”

While providing expert clinical care, Overgate Hospice strives to maintain a homely and welcoming environment. The Hospice supports patients, families, and carers alike, offering flexible visiting hours and even accommodating pet visits.

Hospice Care Week offers Calderdale residents the perfect chance to rethink what hospice care really means and explore the full range of compassionate services Overgate provides. The organisation warmly encourages everyone to learn more, get involved, and help sustain this vital care for all who need it.

For more information about services at Overgate Hospice, please contact the team at 01422 379151, email [email protected] or visit www.overgatehospice.nhs.uk