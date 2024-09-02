Paralympic Team GB: Firm inspired to reprise accessibility campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire firm Simply Moving and Sleeping has resurrected an accessibility campaign after being inspired by Paralympic Team GB at the Paralympic Games.

The company, in Elland, came up with a unique idea to dream up their own imaginary team of elves to help them with production last Christmas.

Simply employee Alice Pool had the idea to create a Simply Advent Calendar for social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I had the idea of Father Christmas having a team of Accessible Elves to help him get ready for Christmas and wanted to show all the ways the elves could use their adaptive equipment to help Father Christmas with his preparations.

The firm's Accessible Elf campaign has been given a new lease of life thanks to the Paralympics

"It featured our products from Guldmann and Ropox and even the Simply Staff were incorporated into some of the posts. I wanted ALL the characters to have body differences and show the fun that can be had, when you just use your imagination and a little Christmas magic.”

This was a great, fun and imaginative way to represent children with disabilities or body differences into storybook-style illustrations. “This is a group of children who are currently under-represented in marketing campaigns and children’s stories” reports Alice.

When the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games came into the diary, Simply felt this was an ideal opportunity to bring the campaign to life again. Working with the Simply Accessible Elves and taking the theme of #EveryBodyMoves from the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 , they have produced a series of children’s illustrations featuring Accessible Elf Athletes in one of the sports shown each day at the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Alice: “I really have loved every second of working on these and it has been amazing to be able to release the Accessible Elf characters into the wild again over summer with a new set of social media posts around the Paralympic Games.

"It's so inspiring just to watch the games and has been so much fun joining in with the celebrations, cheering on Para Team GB each day.

"The equipment we sell at Simply is all about supporting people to live their best lives and overcome any barriers in their way in daily living and it’s been nice to reflect this spirit in a nice, positive, fun way in these illustrations.”

We hope you enjoy them as much as we did… and who knows what the Accessible Elves at Simply Moving and Sleeping will be up to next…?

Follow the Simply Accessible Elves @SimplyMovingandSleeping on Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn.