Partnership invests £1million to help keep people warm this winter

Rob Webster, CEO-designate for WYHCP

The funding will support affordable warmth by increasing low-income households’ energy efficiency rating, giving advice on reducing their energy bills, and helping people access additional support they are entitled to.

The partnership of NHS, local councils, housing associations and the voluntary community social enterprise sector is working across Bradford district and Craven, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding aims to benefit people, through a boost to existing projects such as home insulation, boiler repairs, financial savings and benefits advice and heating grants, with the aim of reducing health risks associated with poor housing and cold homes.

Across West Yorkshire 169,000 households, 18 per cent of the 2.4 million people, are having a difficult choice to make on whether to spend money on fuel or food - all influenced by a household’s income, energy efficiency and costs.

Rob Webster, CEO-designate for WYHCP, said: "Once again our partnership is investing in prevention, this time to support people who will experience fuel poverty, and struggle to keep warm.

"We have made a pledge that no one living across West Yorkshire should suffer due to fuel poverty.

"This funding will help our efforts, and benefit thousands of people who are eligible for support, as well as those at increased risk of hospitalisation during winter because of their fuel circumstances."

The impact of cold homes is estimated to cost the NHS £2billion every year in England and Wales, with people needing extra care from their GP and hospitals for illnesses such as heart attacks and stroke, respiratory illness, falls, hypothermia and influenza.

While the greatest impact of winter deaths is in the elderly, it happens across all ages, with people living in poorer communities more likely to be affected. It impacts on their mental health and well-being, as well as their children’s health.

Robin Tuddenham, co-chairman of WYHCP Improving Population Health, said: "We are seeing increasing challenges for people in being able to afford fuel costs at this time when lack of warmth has a hugely negative impact on health and well-being. This is even before the large increases in fuel prices expected next year.

"We are working with those most affected to enable keep their homes warm, and to manage the impact of these costs with practical support and access to financial assistance through our voluntary and community sector.

"I welcome this funding from the Health and Care Partnership as we play our part in mitigating the devastating impacts of fuel poverty on health."