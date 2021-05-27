Piece Hall to host Calderdale's biggest walk-in vaccination clinic

People who haven’t already had their first jab and are over 40 years old, or at high risk of Covid-19 can attend and get their first vaccination.

The clinic will also offer anyone who has already had their first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine more than eight weeks ago, to come along to receive their second dose.

Vaccinations will be available between 10am and 5pm throughout the Bank Holiday weekend. No booking is needed for a vaccination.

A pop-up vaccination centre will be appearing at the Piece Hall

Chief Operating Officer of NHS Calderdale CCG, Neil Smurthwaite said: “Our fantastic vaccination programme in Calderdale has already saved hundreds of lives and managed to deliver a massive 117,727 vaccinations since we started back in December.

"We're doing all we can to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get the protection that they need and recognise that for people with unpredictable work schedules or family commitments attending an appointment can be difficult. That's why we're trialling a walk-in clinic in the centre of Halifax.

“Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and I’m delighted that we’re able to hold our biggest vaccination pop-up clinic yet at the iconic Piece Hall. I urge everybody to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Vaccination figures in Calderdale

In the week to Thursday 20 May vaccination teams in Calderdale vaccinated 117,727 people.

90.8% of local people over 40 have had at least one vaccine.

65,444 people in our area have had their second jabs.

55.6% of local people vaccinated have had both doses.