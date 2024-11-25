Pin-prick blood test is transforming antibiotic prescribing in Calderdale

A finger pin-prick blood test which shows if a patient has a viral or bacterial infection within 10 minutes is having a big impact to antibiotic prescribing in Calderdale.

NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board first introduced the tests in Bankfield Surgery and Plane Trees Group Practice in Halifax. Now, more GP practices and community teams are using the tests in Calderdale.

The simple point of care test is reducing unnecessary prescriptions for antibiotics. With one GP surgery seeing a reduction of 62% to 8% of patients needing antibiotics.

The difference between viral and potentially more serious bacterial infections are often difficult to diagnose as many of the symptoms are similar.

Antibiotics are used to treat serious bacterial infections. They kill bacteria or prevent them from spreading, but they do not work for everything. Many mild infections, including those that aren’t caused by bacteria, can get better on their own without antibiotics.

The overuse of antibiotics has made them less effective and led to people becoming resistant to antibiotics.

98% of patients who have had a test have given positive feedback and data has shown that point of care testing has led to a reduction in re-consultations with GP’s.

Dr Michaela Mensah, GP Partner at Keighley Road Surgery in Halifax said: “The point of care test has given health professionals and patients confidence and reassurance of when antibiotics are needed.

“Patients with a viral infection would often make another appointment for later in the same week as they still felt unwell but now, we have seen the level of follow up appointments reduce, giving us time in general practice to see more patients.”

As we head into winter when infections and flu become more common, contact with GP practices increase. To support, Pennine GP Alliance are running five Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) Hubs across Calderdale.

Point of care testing is available at the ARI hubs providing quick results, advice, and treatment for people with respiratory illness symptoms.

A patient visiting one of the ARI hubs in Calderdale said: “After discussing my symptoms, the doctor did a pin prick test and advised it would tell me whether I needed antibiotics or not.

“The test showed I did not need antibiotics and we were able to discuss other things I could do to manage my symptoms. Despite the cough continuing for another month, I did not need to see the doctor again.”

People contacting their GP practice with respiratory concerns can be referred into the ARI hub if their symptoms match the criteria. More information about ARI hubs can be found on the Pennine GP Alliance website. (www.penninegpa.co.uk/our-services/acute-respiratory-hubs/)

NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board are now working with Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber as part of a larger point of care testing study across the region.