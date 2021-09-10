Praise for Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust's apprentice Team by Ofsted

Since the initial monitoring visit in August 2019, the apprentice team have recruited 112 new clinical apprentices, had 64 completions, and currently have 81 clinical apprentices on the programme.

All those who have completed have been offered a substantive post at the Trust.

The team met with three inspectors who came to review the Trust's internal processes and learn from apprentices and recruiting managers about their own experiences.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

Head of apprenticeships and vocational training, Pamela Wood, said: “We are absolutely over the moon with this result. I have the most incredible team who make me proud every day.

"They have supported our apprentices and recruiting managers during what has been an uncertain time to say the least.

"Despite all the restrictions they have managed to continue to offer their support, guiding them through additional training and opportunities to practice their new skills in different areas.

"As a result, all apprentices who have completed their end-point assessments so far have passed, and many have achieved distinction grades.

“Our apprentices in turn have shown grit and determination. Their motivation and flexibility in responding the pandemic has demonstrated their vital contribution here at CHFT, and on behalf of our team – a huge thanks to them all”.