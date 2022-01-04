Pressure mounts on Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust as it issue plea to patients

Boris Johnson has said that the current Plan B measures in England will remain unchanged, despite forecasting that the NHS will be under “considerable” pressure over the next few weeks.

The Prime Minister vowed to “make sure that we look after our NHS any way that we can” but warned that the pressure facing the health service could last for the next “couple of weeks, maybe more”.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

The Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundaton Trust has released a series of videos issuing advice and message to support hospital staff.

Andy Lockey, a consultant in the accident and emergency department at the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust said: "Our departments are really busy at the moment and we need your help to spread the message. Our departments are here if you have a serious illness or serious injury.

"For anything else please use NHS 111 which is a free 24 hour service either online or by the telephone and you will get the clinical advice that you need.

"Please help us spread the message so that we can deliver safe care to our patients who truly need us."

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard and medical director Professor Stephen Powis about the pressures faced by healthcare staff.

He said: “I appreciate the pressures that our hospitals are under, I think it’s vital that we make sure that we help them by trying to contain the pandemic in the ways that I’ve set out.

“So do all the things that I’ve said, make sure we follow a Plan B, get boosted but also help the NHS with their staffing requirements, and we’re looking at what we can do to move people into those areas that are particularly badly affected.”

He added: “I would say to everybody looking at the pressures on the NHS in the next couple of weeks, and maybe longer, looking at the numbers of people who are going to be going into hospital, it will be absolute folly to say that this thing is all over now bar the shouting.

“We’ve got to remain cautious. We got to stick with Plan B. We’ve got to get boosted.”