Proposal set out to create new partnership to meet health needs of Calderdale people

Since 2018, Calderdale Cares has brought together health, care and wellbeing services across the borough.

Closer partnerships between health and care organisations, including the Council, the NHS and the voluntary and community sector aims to make a difference to people’s lives by providing support they need where they live.

The approach of working together as one place and sharing resources across organisations has been especially effective in supporting people during the pandemic the Council has said.

In 2021, the Government announced its intention to establish statutory Integrated Care Systems where the NHS, local government and other partners such as the voluntary and community sector needed to work together as a place.

Now the partner organisations are building on this as part of a proposed new Calderdale Cares Partnership Agreement.

The agreement will be discussed at the Council’s next Cabinet meeting on Monday February 14. It sets out how health and care organisations will continue working together for the benefit of local people.

Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, said: “If we see health and social care as siloed then we don’t get people the help they need.

"Calderdale is a place that’s known for its kindness, resilience and joint working. These qualities have led to a successful Calderdale Cares partnership that is having a significant impact on people’s lives, with a focus on reducing inequalities and preventing health and wellbeing issues.

"The partnership is promoting active and healthy communities, helping to improve general health and providing support where it’s needed most.

“We are now formalising an agreement to build on the effectiveness of the past four years of the Calderdale Cares partnership, especially the way that it has provided vital support during the pandemic, such as through the COVID-19 vaccination programme and listening to and learning from communities.

“This will help achieve the Vision2024 for Calderdale, creating more resilient communities where everyone can access health, care and wellbeing services, reach their potential and live a larger life.”

The proposed new Calderdale Cares Partnership Agreement aims to bring investment into Calderdale from the Integrated Care System.

The aim is to direct investment into prevention as well as acute care, with the continued support of voluntary and community organisations in providing services.