£3.5 million funding boost to encourage people to become more active

Encouraging people to become more active will get a £3.5 million boost after senior councillors agreed to accept a tranche of Sport England cash.

The money will be used to tackle health inequalities in Calderdale by promoting physical activity and support people to be physically active, through the borough’s health and social care sectors.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet heard the money will boost programmes under the Active Calderdale banner.

Councillor Scott Patient

Deputy Leader of the Council, Coun Scott Patient, said it built on a very good relationship the council has with Sport England, the Government body which aims to help get people more active and recognised them as leaders in this work.

“Calderdale is leading the way with their approach.

“We’re seeing a really positive impact on physical activity, inactivity levels reducing across our population.

“Our working approach is reaching and positively impacting groups of people who have the most to gain from being active and we do intend for this to continue to be the case.

Councillor Danielle Durrans

“This is about delivering long-term sustainable change and impact for all of our communities and making being active easy and inspiring for everyone,” said Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

Benefits included better individual health and wellbeing, reducing social isolation, better connectivity to nature and improving the environment through more people “walking or wheeling” for travel, he said.

Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder), Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said small changes made a difference to people’s lives and also helped save money for health services, helping fund other services.

The programme would be “encouraging people to maybe be a little more active in their everyday lives… do a little bit more walking and use active travel where they can – not everyone can,” she said.

Councillors heard previous Active Calderdale schemes covered all ages.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden), said people helping their own programmes was important – in her ward, 3,000 people signed up to a Beat The Streets walking programme, covering a collective 19,000 miles.

Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, said 40 schools had been involved in an active schools programme.

Being active as children meant they were more likely to remain active into adulthood, he said.