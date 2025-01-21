Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Advice has been issued for any Calderdale residents suffering a contagious, itchy rash caused by mites.

The Royal College of GPs reported in October that there had been a spike in cases of the disease in the north of England.

But Calderdale Council has told the Courier it has not been notified of any scabies outbreaks in the last few weeks.

Calderdale's director of public health Deborah Harkins

Its director of public health Deborah Harkins has offered advice for anyone who does catch it.

“Public Health provides advice to schools and other settings about management of outbreaks, including scabies,” she said.

"We have not been notified of any scabies outbreaks in any schools or care settings in recent weeks.

“Scabies is an itchy rash caused by mites. It’s spread through close skin contact, and anyone can get it.

"It should be treated quickly to stop it spreading.

"The symptoms of scabies are intense itching, especially at night and a raised rash or red spots.

"The rash can be more difficult to see on brown or black skin but they can be identified by touch.

"The rash usually spreads across the whole body (apart from the head and neck) and often affects skin between the fingers and around the wrists.

“Scabies is not usually a serious condition but it does need to be treated as it is very infectious.

"Treatment is available from pharmacists who will recommend a cream or lotion which is applied to the whole body and repeated a week later.

"Everyone in the home should be treated at the same time, even if they don't have symptoms.

"Children under the age of two must not be treated with the pharmacy treatment, instead they will need to see a GP.”

Speaking back in October, Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: “We recognise that patients may be apprehensive to seek treatment given the social stigma that surrounds the condition but it is important that they don’t ignore their symptoms as this could lead to them getting worse and risks transmitting the condition to other people – particularly if they are living in close proximity to others such as on a university campus.”