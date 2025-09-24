Calderdale Council has shared advice for pregnant women in the wake of claims from Donald Trump about autism.

On its social media, the council has shared a link to the NHS website which states paracetamol is the first choice of painkiller for anyone who is pregnant and is safe to take.

"It's commonly taken during pregnancy and does not harm your baby,” says the health service.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) has said taking paracetamol during pregnancy remains safe and there is no evidence it causes autism in children.

Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA, said: “Patient safety is our top priority. There is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.

"Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed.

"Pregnant women should continue to follow existing NHS guidance and speak to their healthcare professional if they have questions about any medication during pregnancy.

"Untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn baby, so it is important to manage these symptoms with the recommended treatment.

"Our advice on medicines in pregnancy is based on rigorous assessment of the best available scientific evidence.

"Any new evidence that could affect our recommendations would be carefully evaluated by our independent scientific experts.

"We continuously monitor the safety of all medicines, including those used during pregnancy, through robust monitoring and surveillance.

"We encourage anyone to report any suspected side effects to us via the Yellow Card scheme.”

Trump claimed on Monday that the pain reliever Tylenol, known as paracetamol in the UK, "is no good" for pregnant women to use, citing a much-disputed link between the drug and autism.

Medical experts have strongly pushed back against his claims, and health officials in the UK have stressed that paracetamol remains the safest painkiller available to pregnant women, with no evidence it causes autism in children.