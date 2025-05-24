The eight Halifax and Sowerby Bridge GPs surgeries able to offer more appointments thanks to government cash boost

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th May 2025, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Eight of Halifax and Sowerby Bridge’s GP surgeries have been given money to upgrade their buildings so they can see more patients.

The cash comes from the government who say many surgeries could be seeing more patients but don’t have enough room or the right facilities to accommodate them.

By spending the money to create new consultation and treatment rooms or make better use of existing space, the government hopes the move will mean patients across the country, including in Halifax, are seen faster.

MP for Halifax Kate Dearden has welcomed the news.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Halifax's MP Kate DeardenHalifax's MP Kate Dearden
Halifax's MP Kate Dearden

Residents in Halifax tell me their frustration after enduring the dreaded ‘8am scramble’ and the difficulty that they have in getting a GP appointment,” she said.

"I promised Labour would help bring back the family doctor. With 1,500 new GPs recruited already, I’m delighted that our Labour government is starting to deliver on that promise.

“But that was just the start. We said we would fix the front door of the NHS – with this announcement we’re fixing the front, the sides, the back and all the rooms in between with the biggest investment GP facilities have seen for years.”

The GP surgeries in Halifax and Sowerby Bridge which will be receiving the cash are:

Cash has been pledged to eight surgeriesCash has been pledged to eight surgeries
Cash has been pledged to eight surgeries

Keighley Road Surgery in Illingworth

King Cross Surgery in King Cross

Plane Trees Group Practice in Pellon

Station Road Surgery in Sowerby Bridge

Spring Hall Medical Centre and its branch sites – Queens Road Surgery, Rosegarth Surgery in Savile Park and Southowram Surgery.

Related topics:HalifaxGP surgeriesSowerby BridgeResidentsLabour
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice