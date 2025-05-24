Eight of Halifax and Sowerby Bridge’s GP surgeries have been given money to upgrade their buildings so they can see more patients.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cash comes from the government who say many surgeries could be seeing more patients but don’t have enough room or the right facilities to accommodate them.

By spending the money to create new consultation and treatment rooms or make better use of existing space, the government hopes the move will mean patients across the country, including in Halifax, are seen faster.

MP for Halifax Kate Dearden has welcomed the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax's MP Kate Dearden

“Residents in Halifax tell me their frustration after enduring the dreaded ‘8am scramble’ and the difficulty that they have in getting a GP appointment,” she said.

"I promised Labour would help bring back the family doctor. With 1,500 new GPs recruited already, I’m delighted that our Labour government is starting to deliver on that promise.

“But that was just the start. We said we would fix the front door of the NHS – with this announcement we’re fixing the front, the sides, the back and all the rooms in between with the biggest investment GP facilities have seen for years.”

The GP surgeries in Halifax and Sowerby Bridge which will be receiving the cash are:

Cash has been pledged to eight surgeries

Keighley Road Surgery in Illingworth

King Cross Surgery in King Cross

Plane Trees Group Practice in Pellon

Station Road Surgery in Sowerby Bridge

Spring Hall Medical Centre and its branch sites – Queens Road Surgery, Rosegarth Surgery in Savile Park and Southowram Surgery.