A Calderdale play gym has had to make a plea to customers to stop leaving vapes on tables in reach of the small children who visit.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Babyccinos Jungle Cafe, in Brighouse, has urged parents to help them provide a safe space for youngsters to play in by ensuring their vapes are kept out of sight.

Their concern is that little ones could pick the vapes up because they are so “colourful and inviting”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has posted: “Please can we remind parents/guardians that there is no use of vapes in Babyccinos and could we kindly ask that these are kept in your bags coats or in a safe pocket (not a loose pocket as will fall out).

Babyccinos Jungle Cafe in Brighouse has had to remind parents not to leave vapes out on tables

"Please do not leave these on tables as when you are playing, another child may pick the vape up as they are colourful and inviting for children.

"Let’s keep this a safe space for our children to play thank you for your cooperation.”

People have been expressing their support for the play gym as well as shock that the business has had to ask parents to keep their vapes out of sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “The fact that you have to publicly remind people this is disgusting and shameful. What is wrong with the world?”

Another posted: “I actually can’t believe you’ve had to put this on Facebook. Absolutely disgusting that parents would think that’s OK!”

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can email [email protected].