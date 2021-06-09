Warning to residents as empty Nitrous Oxide cans found dumped in Calderdale

The discarded Nitrous Oxide cans (picture Calderdale Council's Community Protection Team)

Calderdale Council's Community Protection Team posted the discover on social media.

The discarded cans were found on Cold Edge Road.

A spokesperson for the team said: "On an early morning patrol of flytipping hotspots on Cold Edge Road we came across several discarded Nitrous oxide canisters.

"Please do not inhale this gas as it can lead to serious injuries and even death."

Nitrous Oxide, also known as laughing gas or NOX, is a colourless gas that is traditionally used for sedation or pain relief.

However, in recent years, it has also been used as an illegal recreational high.

Although it is mostly found in pressurised canisters – often seen discarded on pavements – inhaling directly from the canister is extremely dangerous, and is often transferred to a balloon before being taken.

Users often experience fits of laughter or hallucinations when taking nitrous oxide, but many also complain of severe headaches, dizziness and paranoia.

Long term use can also lead to severe vitamin deficiencies, nerve damage and can even stop the body forming white blood cells properly.