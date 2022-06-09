10 blue plaques honouring notable local people and places in and around Halifax

The historical markers are a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site.
Here are ten blue plaques commemorating important people, places or organisations that have been unveiled by Halifax Civic Trust over the years.
1. Anne Lister
One of the most recent blue plaques on this list, Halifax diarist Anne Lister's honour was unveiled on April 3, 2019. The plaque is located at her ancestral home of Shibden Hall, Halifax.
2. Emily Bronte
Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte has her own blue plaque in Calderdale which is located on Law Hill House, Southowram, where she lived when she taught at Elizabeth Patchetts school for g
3. Col Edward Akroyd
Halifax textile manufacturer of the 19th century, MP for Halifax and a founder of the Yorkshire (Penny) Bank, Col Edward Akroyd, has a blue plaque at his former home, Bank Field, now Bankfield Museum.
4. John Crossley
Founder of John Crossley and Sons, carpet manufacturers, John Crossleys blue plaque is on the site at Dean Clough in Halifax, once the largest integrated carpet factory in the world.