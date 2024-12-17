Here are 21 unusual street names from across Calderdale.
1. Slack Bottom
Slack Bottom is a road that is known up and down the country due to its unusual name. Located above Heptonstall the road stretches from Smithy Lane to (you guessed it) Slack Top at the other end. Photo: Google Street View
2. Bean Street
Bean Street, located at Upper Edge in Elland, is quite an unusual name for a road. It's unclear what gave this its name but it's unlikely that the street off Dewsbury Road was named after the tinned variety. Photo: Google Street View
3. Cock Hill Lane
There are a few 'Cock Hills' around Calderdale including Hebden Bridge, Shelf and Cragg Vale, This winding road stretches from West Street to High Cross Lane out towards Queensbury. Photo: Google Street View
4. Bonegate Road
There are a number of locations in Brighouse with the name Bonegate, including Bonegate Road heading up to Waring Green. Historically the definition is the street of the bondsmen. Photo: Google Street View
