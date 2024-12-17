21 weird and wonderful street names from in and around Calderdale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
From Slack Bottom to Doghouse Lane there are a number of streets in Calderdale that have some very unusual names.

Here are 21 unusual street names from across Calderdale.

These names were picked out from the extensive list of street names on the Malcolm Bull’s Calderdale Companion website.

Slack Bottom is a road that is known up and down the country due to its unusual name. Located above Heptonstall the road stretches from Smithy Lane to (you guessed it) Slack Top at the other end.

1. Slack Bottom

Photo: Google Street View

Bean Street, located at Upper Edge in Elland, is quite an unusual name for a road. It's unclear what gave this its name but it's unlikely that the street off Dewsbury Road was named after the tinned variety.

2. Bean Street

Photo: Google Street View

There are a few 'Cock Hills' around Calderdale including Hebden Bridge, Shelf and Cragg Vale, This winding road stretches from West Street to High Cross Lane out towards Queensbury.

3. Cock Hill Lane

Photo: Google Street View

There are a number of locations in Brighouse with the name Bonegate, including Bonegate Road heading up to Waring Green. Historically the definition is the street of the bondsmen.

4. Bonegate Road

Photo: Google Street View

