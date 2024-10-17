How these 14 Calderdale towns and villages got their names and what they mean

Where did they come from, how long have they been around and what do they mean?
1. Halifax
The name of Halifax, first recorded in about 1091 as Halyfax, comesfrom the Old English 'halh-gefeaxe', meaning "area of coarse grass in the nook of land". Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
2. Heptonstall
The name Heptonstall, which is recorded in the Domesday Book, comes from the Old English word Heap (related to Old English High) and Tunstall, 'Farmstead'. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Hipperholme
Referred to in the Domesday Book as Hipperholme and Huperun, the town has a name that comes from the name of willow trees, using the word hipper for osier or that the name is derived from Upper holme or Upper home. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Mixenden
The name Mixenden derives from the Anglo Saxon 'mixen' (compost or dung heap) and 'den' usually refers to pasture land, or a hollow in the hills. Photo: Charles Round