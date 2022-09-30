9 pictures showing how more than 20 historic machines were lifted into Calderdale Industrial Museum

They are set to take up residence on the top floor of the museum alongside some existing exhibts covering weaving in Halifax. One which is close to completion includes a "weavers cottage," already promising to become a favourite with visitors.

John Cable, Calderdale Industrial Museum volunteer, described seeing the machines being lifted into the museum: “The spectacle of hoisting many tons of industrial treasures through the fourth floor outside doors of the museum went unnoticed by the diners sitting in the historic Piece Hall. The task using powerful hydraulic equipment was accomplished smoothly, in almost silence.

“But even just 100 years ago the same task would have occupied many men, ropes, chains and horses and been accompaned by shouted commands grunts and clanking chains and quite possibly cries of pain. Yet 100 years earlier it may have lead to violence and death.

“This is 2022 though and the delivery and and initial positioning was completed faultlessy on schedule. Now the display and sharing of information and 1001 other tasks needed begins, and it never ends. This cannot be done without the volunteers but, doing something new is interesting for them and visitors. "

1. Calderdale Industrial Museum Calderdale Industrial Museum is welcoming the return of the machines, which were lifted into the top floor of the venue by a large crane. Photo: David R Williams Photo Sales

