Elland Library set to reopen after £1.75 million refurbishment. Picture: Matt Radcliffe Photography

Calderdale Council has been busy transforming the building into a welcoming, state-of-the-art community hub, which will provide modern library services, an IT suite, office space and a refurbished history room for The Greater Elland Historical Society.

The eagerly anticipated reopening comes just days after the announcement that Elland town centre will benefit from £6.3 million of the Government’s Future High Streets funding to boost the economy, business opportunities and the visitor experience.

Elland Library has had a complete revamp, with a redesigned and redecorated lower floor for the library facilities, children’s section and IT suite, plus new signage and new windows for a brighter feel. The ageing roof tiles have been repaired and many of the original slates have been reused to maintain the building’s heritage and character.

Another piece of the building’s fascinating history has been brought to the spotlight, with the restoration of an original stained glass window which has now been added to the entrance.

The building’s upper floor, which has been unoccupied for many years, has also been transformed and will provide office space for Council staff, which will support the local economy.

Some Elland residents will remember that there was formerly a dance hall upstairs. The Council had to remove the sprung floor to enable it to structurally carry the weight of the new office walls and furniture. There are plans to display the trophies that used to be awarded to Elland Gala competitors.

As part of the Council and the borough’s commitment to tackling climate change, the library is full of sustainable features, helping to improve energy efficiency and protect the environment.

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “We are excited to reopen Elland Library after its impressive transformation. The new, modern facilities will provide a warm welcome and state-of-the-art services for visitors.

“This investment is part of our commitment to revitalising and strengthening local high streets and maintaining valued library services at the heart of the community.

“Delivering a refurbishment of this scale is a great achievement, especially during a pandemic, and is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams involved.