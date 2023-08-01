News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
To mark Yorkshire Day (August 1) we’re taking a look at a few of the things that our wonderful area has given the world.To mark Yorkshire Day (August 1) we’re taking a look at a few of the things that our wonderful area has given the world.
To mark Yorkshire Day (August 1) we’re taking a look at a few of the things that our wonderful area has given the world.

From lifesaving inventions to TV's Happy Valley: 11 amazing things that Halifax has given to the world

To mark Yorkshire Day (August 1) we’re taking a look at a few of the things that our wonderful area has given the world.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Mar 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:07 BST

Halifax and the wider area of Calderdale have given much to the world down the years.

From lifesaving to brilliant TV here are some of the things that Calderdale have given to the world.

31 photos that will take you right back to a night out at Halifax venues including Maggie's in 2011

Calderdale pubs: Here are the 23 pubs and bars in Halifax and rest of Calderdale featured in the 2023 CAMRA Good Beer Guide

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 39 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

Halifax born Percy Shaw patented the reflective road stud or "cat's eye" in 1934, and set up a company to manufacture his invention in 1935.

1. Cat's Eyes

Halifax born Percy Shaw patented the reflective road stud or "cat's eye" in 1934, and set up a company to manufacture his invention in 1935. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Halifax gibbet was an early guillotine used in the town until the mid-17th century. It is thought that almost 100 people were beheaded in Halifax between the first recorded execution in 1286 and the last in 1650.

2. Halifax Gibbet

The Halifax gibbet was an early guillotine used in the town until the mid-17th century. It is thought that almost 100 people were beheaded in Halifax between the first recorded execution in 1286 and the last in 1650. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Thanks to Halifax the world has the delicious Quality Street chocolates. First produced in 1936 the tin contained a mix of 18 individually wrapped sweets for Mackintosh's, which was set up by John and Violet Mackintosh when they opened a sweet shop in Halifax back in 1890.

3. Quality Street

Thanks to Halifax the world has the delicious Quality Street chocolates. First produced in 1936 the tin contained a mix of 18 individually wrapped sweets for Mackintosh's, which was set up by John and Violet Mackintosh when they opened a sweet shop in Halifax back in 1890. Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
It was recently the TV show that had everyone talking and it's thanks to Calderdale creator and writer Sally Wainwright that Happy Valley was the phenomenon that it was. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

4. Happy Valley

It was recently the TV show that had everyone talking and it's thanks to Calderdale creator and writer Sally Wainwright that Happy Valley was the phenomenon that it was. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire Photo: James Stack

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleHappy ValleyCAMRABBC