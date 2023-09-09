News you can trust since 1853
From name changes to demolitions: Here are the 18 ways that Halifax has changed since the year 2000

From building demolitions to sports clubs changing their name, here are 18 ways Halifax has changed since the year 2000.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Nov 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST

42 photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2008

18 photos of Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden schools in the 2000s

45 fabulous photos that will take you right back to Halifax nights out in 2006

In 2012 Broad Street Plaza came to town bringing a whole host of restaurants, a Premier Inn and cinema. In 2000 a Netto supermarket stood in its place which was knocked down to make way for it.

1. Broad Street Plaza

In 2012 Broad Street Plaza came to town bringing a whole host of restaurants, a Premier Inn and cinema. In 2000 a Netto supermarket stood in its place which was knocked down to make way for it. Photo: HX Courier

The redevelopment of The Piece Hall is a huge change that has taken place since 2000. The landmark contains a number of popular businesses and has played host to top class musicians at a number of concerts over the past few years.

2. The Piece Hall

The redevelopment of The Piece Hall is a huge change that has taken place since 2000. The landmark contains a number of popular businesses and has played host to top class musicians at a number of concerts over the past few years. Photo: HX Courier

In 2019 we said goodbye to the tower blocks at Beech Hill. The flats could be spotted for decades at the top of town and had previously featured in the background of many episodes of the Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge.

3. Beech Hill flats

In 2019 we said goodbye to the tower blocks at Beech Hill. The flats could be spotted for decades at the top of town and had previously featured in the background of many episodes of the Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge. Photo: HX Courier

Since 2000, Halifax and wider Calderdale has seen its star rise and achieve the name Callywood for its feature and influence in a number of major television shows including Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley, Ackley Bridge and Gentleman Jack.

4. 'Callywood'

Since 2000, Halifax and wider Calderdale has seen its star rise and achieve the name Callywood for its feature and influence in a number of major television shows including Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley, Ackley Bridge and Gentleman Jack. Photo: HX Courier

