Planning applications: Blue plaque tribute planned for Wainhouse Tower’s builder in landmark's 150th year

A Halifax skyline landmark is set to be marked with a blue heritage plaque in a big anniversary year, if planners agree.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council has applied to its planning department for listed building consent to put the blue plaque, which is set to be provided by Halifax Civic Trust, on the famous Wainhouse Tower.

If permission is granted, it will commemorate its builder, John Edward Wainhouse, who was a significant resident of Calderdale in the late 19th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wainhouse Tower.

He is best known for his elaborate building projects, including Grade II listed buildings to which he gives his name – Wainhouse Terrace and Wainhouse Tavern (formerly Royal Hotel/West Air) and the tower itself, which is at Skircoat Moor Road.

John Edward Wainhouse is also well remembered for his feud with his neighbour, Sir Henry Edwards of Pye Nest, and for his local philanthropy, says the application.

Supporting papers say since 2023 the tower has been open on a volunteer-led basis and has been opened with more frequency than at any other time in its history.

It has also been featured in regional and national publications.

This photograph submitted with the application by the council shows where the plaque commemmorating its builder, John Edward Wainhouse, will be placed on Wainhouse Tower, Halifax, if planners agree

The tower lit up on occasions to mark events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In September 2025, it will be the 150th anniversary of the Tower’s completion.

“It is felt that it is time that the builder, John Edward Wainhouse, be commemorated with a blue plaque at the tower he is most famous for on this significant anniversary year,” the supporting statements argue.

The plans is to install the plaque on the south east wall of the tower’s base – round the corner from the door and frontage – which will subtly pay tribute to him without being too intrusive to the building’s historical nature, says the application.

Supporting statements say: “The plaque will be fixed to the wall but will be removable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For preference, any fittings will be drilled into the mortar rather than the stone of the building.

“The plaque may be taken down temporarily during periods of photography or filming in the future so as to not add an anachronistic feature to the Grade II* building.”

According to the supporting papers, the tower was constructed originally as a chimney for a local dye works, complete with a viewing balcony – however it was never connected to the dyeworks and subsequently is regarded as the tallest folly in the world, and one of Britain’s finest.

“It is a fine example of Victorian engineering and Calderdale’s industrial heritage,” say the papers.

Wainhouse Tower is open bi-monthly to the public from March to October and currently attracts almost 4,000 visitors a year, says the application.

The application, number 25/00835/LBC, can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.