Sparkling facelift for façade of Todmorden’s Hippodrome Theatre

The Hippodrome Theatre, Todmorden.

The work is just in time to welcome audiences and participants back to live performance, thanks to funding from Todmorden Town Deal Accelerator funding.

It will be hard not to notice The Hippodrome on Halifax Road now, with an array of attractive and stylish new signage, sparkling illuminations, 60 inch digital poster screens, refurbished windows, front doors, a brand new ramp and lovely planters full of Spring flowers alongside benches where passers-by can sit and let the creative juices flow.

Todmorden Hippodrome is the largest community owned theatre in the UK with 250 members and over 40 volunteers involved in producing a range of performances and helping to maintain and improve the building.

The new improvements are designed to raise the profile of the building, improve accessibility and offer a more attractive frontage to promote the theatre’s programme of shows, events and opportunities.

Steve Clarkson, Buildings Officer, Todmorden Hippodrome said: "These amazing improvements will help ensure local people and visitors are aware of the building as a resource and venue in Todmorden.

"It now has an attractive and professional appearance that properly reflects the incredible creative work and collective endeavour it is home to.

"The building is part of the town’s heritage, and this influenced the choice of styles for signage, lettering and colours used, as well as the retro style lighting.

"The interactive digital poster boards all community events in town can benefit from. The result is fantastic and we’ve had loads of compliments already."

David Winslow, Chair, Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (TAODS) which owns and runs the theatre has been involved for fifty years and is delighted at the impact the funding has made: "With this fantastic funding, we’ve worked hard to create a smart, eye-catching frontage that makes it clear we have a wonderful theatre in town.

"What makes Tod Hippodrome special is how young and old take part together. We have members from eight years old to ninety-eight and this makes welcoming volunteers and members back when we re-open even more exciting."

Helen Clarkson, Musical Director, Todmorden Hippodrome said: "The new façade makes the building come alive! The signs and lighting make it a landmark building as you come into the town.

"It extends the town centre to this end of Halifax Road. We strive for professional values and this reflects that."

Frankie Mullen, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: "The Hippodrome is a total gem in Todmorden. It is not only a heritage asset, it nurtures our diverse communities of all ages, developing creative skills, self-confidence and bringing people together.