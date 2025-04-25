Todmorden Town Deal celebrates first project to complete with the re-opening of historic Fielden Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Todmorden Town Deal has reached a milestone in the £17.5m programme of investment.

Todmorden Town Deal Board is celebrating the completion of energy efficiency works by Calder Valley Community Land Trust (CVCLT) to improve the environmental and financial sustainability of Todmorden’s much loved Grade II Listed Fielden Hall.

All are welcome to take a peek at the newly retrofitted building at a special Open Day and celebration on Sunday April 27, 2pm to 6pm, organised by Fielden Centre Association, who run and manage Fielden Hall.

There will be a chance to see how the works have been undertaken to retrofit this historic building, view the premiere of a new film produced to capture the community spirit inspired by the Hall, enjoy a hog roast, history display, and to find out more about the activities, events and opportunities available to the people of the upper Calder Valley, in this beautiful, unique venue.

Fielden Hall. Picture: Craig Shaw

As part of their fundraising, Fielden Centre Association will also be holding a raffle with some amazing prizes including first prize of a hot air balloon ride for two.

The retrofitting project at Fielden Hall is a key element of realising the Town Deal Board and CVCLT’s vision to improve opportunities for Todmorden residents by investing in well used community owned and run buildings in the town to ensure they are suitable for future use and generations to come.

The project has been envisioned, led and managed by Town Deal Project Partner, local community organisation, Calder Valley Community Land Trust (CVCLT).

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board, Jenny Coleman, Chair, Fielden Community Association, Simon Brearley, Chair, Calder Vally Community Land Trust and Coun Denis Skelton, Todmorden Town Council. Picture: Craig Shaw

CVCLT is a member-led community benefit society who aim to support stronger communities by working in partnership to develop more sustainable, affordable homes and community buildings, enabling people to put down roots, and feel more confident and secure to take part in community and civic life.

The completed works comprise an extensive programme of energy efficient measures including the introduction of solar energy and air sourced heat pump heating, secondary glazing and insulation and Mechanical Ventilation and Heat Recovery.

Fielden Hall has a rich history in the town for residents and communities, enjoying a wonderful natural green setting within Centre Vale Park and having once housed the extraordinary Fielden School of Art.

Currently the fully accessible building is home to a wide range of community activities spanning arts, health and wellbeing, clubs and societies, as well as hosting events including weddings, performances and exhibitions.

Pam Warhurst, Chair of Todmorden Town Deal, said: “It’s truly wonderful to reach the finish line in securing the future of the historic Fielden Hall for Todmorden communities.

"Supporting our very special heritage and community led buildings to be resilient in the face of climate change and rising energy costs, is a core priority running through our investment programme.

“What makes Todmorden’s approach especially unique and inspiring is the skill, expertise and calibre of community leadership demonstrated by community partners, like CVCLT, in realising our shared vision with commitment and passion.

"CVCLT is exemplary in the meticulous, skilled and ambitious way they have taken this project forward to completion.”

Simon Brearley, Chair, Calder Valley Community Land Trust, said: “The Land Trust holds land and buildings on behalf of our community.

"As the custodian of Fielden Hall and houses we have, through this project, ensured Fielden Hall will be available for another generation of people in the valley. The health and happiness benefits realised through the activities and events at the Hall have been secured.”

Jenny Coleman, Chair, Fielden Centre Association, said: “We are very excited to be welcoming people back to Fielden Hall to see, hear and experience for themselves the impact of the sustainable measures now in place.

"The fact that the building will be more comfortable and practical for the many local groups that use the Hall and for those who wish to hire this beautiful space for a special event is wonderful, so we warmly invite people to come and see what is on offer.

"Most importantly, the building will now be more affordable in terms of our annual energy bills and fit for the future for years to come.”