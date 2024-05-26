Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted for the restoration of bandstand and redevelopment of the bowling pavilion in Todmorden.

Following design work with user groups and information days for public comment and feedback, planning applications for both the bandstand and bowling pavilion have now been submitted.

The plans have been submitted by Buttress Architects on behalf of Todmorden Town Council, project partner for Todmorden Town Deal Centre Vale Park projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board Chair. Picture: Craig Shaw

Success in securing grants of £500,000 in total from the National Heritage Lottery Grant and Community Ownership Fund on the back of investment from the Town Deal Fund has enabled the Town Council to submit these planning applications in the knowledge that, if approved, the council can then formally move to tender stage for actual construction works to commence.

Coun Denis Skelton, Co - Leader, Todmorden Town Council said: “The Town Council recently considered the design proposals for both schemes and fully supported these, with any minor amends following public feedback from recent information days, incorporated into the proposals now formally submitted.

"This is another key milestone achieved in taking forward the Centre Vale Park Projects as part of the Town Councils leadership role for the Centre Vale Park Projects.”

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “It’s great news that the Town Council has now submitted proposals for Planning Permission, an important step in delivering the two main projects, the Bandstand and Bowling Pavilion, as part of the improvements to Centre Vale Park.”