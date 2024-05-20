Halifax summer gigs: More acts join line-up for Live at The Piece Hall 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another act has been added to the line-up for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 this summer.

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Liam Finn, influential pop-punk artist NOAHFINNCE and Halifax's very own State Of Error have all been added to the bill for this summer’s 34-date series at The Piece Hall.

Liam Finn will open the show for rock legends Crowded House on Wednesday, June 19.

State of Error

State of Error are the special guests for Brit Award-winning McFly on Saturday, August 10 while NOAHFINNCE will join the McFly boys for their second headline show at The Piece Hall on Sunday, August 18.

Final tickets for all shows are on sale at ticketmaster.co.uk

Liam Finn’s recent milestones include his collaborative album Lightsleeper with his father Neil Finn in 2018, where he then went on to join Crowded House as a core member. Liam’s music journey continues to evolve, promising exciting new releases and a global tour with Crowded House in 2024.

Halifax three-piece State Of Error combine a diverse collection of influences to create infectious, melodic punk-rock set to a three-minute pop song backdrop. With a hard earned reputation for energetic and charismatic live performances, the band have been a mainstay of the West Yorkshire alternative rock scene for 17 years.

Liam Finn

Championing authenticity and self-expression, NOAHFINNCE is an award winning content creator and musician. He brings a refreshing new energy to the world of alternative rock and pop punk with his punchy anthems as well as establishing himself as a prominent figure within the online LGBT community.