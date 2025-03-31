Todmorden Town Hall: A look at how the magnificent building has been at the centre of the community for 150 years as it celebrates milestone anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On April 3 (Thursday), Todmorden celebrates 150 years since the opening of its Grade I listed town hall.

The anniversary follows a fortnight of events organised by various groups within the Todmorden community, celebrating the magnificent building’s history and significant role in the town over the course of a century and a half.

Designed by John Gibson – also responsible for designing Todmorden Unitarian Church, Dobroyd Castle, and part of Stansfield Hall – the neoclassical building has provided a venue for vital services within the community over the years, including court business, mayoral events, and the functioning of the council.

It was at one time part of both Lancashire and Yorkshire before the county boundary moved in 1888, and is complete with a ballroom, grand staircase, court room, mayor’s parlour, care taker’s flat (last occupied in the late 1970s) and a basement – which has served numerous purposes over the years including a report centre for air raid rehearsals during the Second World War and a holding cell in the 1970s.

Todmorden Town Hall celebrates its 150th anniversary on April 3 (Thursday). A community meal taking place in the Ballroom will commemorate a nine-course banquet that took place on its opening day exactly 150 years ago.

One of several volunteers to deliver regular tours of the building to visitors, Susan Cockroft has had a lifelong connection to the town hall, attending speech days and dances there in her school days, and later marrying Peter Cockroft, who would become the first mayor of Todmorden after the formation of its town council and for whose family one of the town hall’s committee rooms – now the Cockroft Room – was named after in 2018.

Following the Local Government Act in 1974, Susan described the challenges Peter faced as first mayor of the newly-created town council: “I know he struggled really because there was no protocol really for what a town mayor should do as opposed to what the borough mayor had done.”

She added that, despite the difficulties, the role was still an important and appreciated part of community life: “It was very hard I must say, but by and large the people in the town still wanted the mayor to go to open their sale of work or what have you, so we used to do that and we still used to have the mayor’s ball and the mayoress’ ball - it was just that generation of people who liked coming to the town hall and having these grand occasions.”

A picture of every Todmorden mayor since 1896 is hung on the walls of the corridor outside the Mayor’s Parlour – each one wearing the same robes and chain of office which continues to be used today.

The Grade I listed Todmorden Town Hall sits at the junction of the Halifax, Burnley and Rochdale roads, and once sat across both Lancashire and Yorkshire until the boundary was moved in 1888.

They include Caleb Hoyle, the town’s first mayor from 1896 to 1899, and Dr Stella Brown, who was the town’s first female mayor in 1952.

Another is Margareta Holmstedt, who served as mayor in 2010 and now also volunteers at the town hall.

Before then, Margareta was elected as a councillor in 1976 after moving to Todmorden from Stockholm with her husband, a geographer who was starting a job as a university teacher in Manchester.

She described visiting the area by train prior to moving, travelling through stations still gaslit at the time, including Oldham, Littleborough, and Hebden Bridge, before deciding to settle in Todmorden.

A picture of every mayor of Todmorden since 1896 is hung in the town hall, each wearing the same robes and chain of office which continue to be used today.

She said: “It was love at instant when I came to Todmorden.”

One room which Margareta, along with other volunteers, delivers monthly tours of to visitors is the Magistrates’ Court and Council Chamber, which first operated as a court on July 8, 1875.

It ceased serving this function when cases were transferred to Halifax in 1993 – with operations later moved to Bradford amid the closure of the Halifax courts in 2016.

Today, the room is used for exhibitions, as a meeting space for societies, for wedding ceremonies, and as a chamber for the town council.

Above the court room, and perhaps the crown jewel of the town hall, is the ballroom.

It has been the backdrop to many significant events in the town over the years, including mayor’s balls, dances, and was even turned into an ice-rink at Christmas in 1982 for the Made in Todmorden exhibition.

Notably, it was used to host 400 guests at a nine-course banquet on the opening day of the town hall on April 3, 1975.

This banquet will be commemorated on its exact anniversary on Thursday with another banquet for people who volunteer in the community.

The fortnight of celebrations has pulled together different parts of the community to whom the town hall holds great significance.

Events have included a heritage performance from Todmorden Orchestra, a children’s disco, a community iftar, and a promenade play re-enacting historical events in the town hall.

On Saturday, April 5, a day of music making will take place, featuring Todmorden Community Brass Band and other local music groups, and Sunday – the final day of celebrations – will be the last chance for visitors to catch a special exhibition which has been created for the anniversary.

A free tour will also be available to visitors on this day.

The town hall is one of eight projects in the town to receive funding from the Todmorden Town Deal, which will enable a number of improvements to take place in the building.

These will include levelling out the floor in the court room, refurbishing the bar area in the ballroom, and opening the grand entrance.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “Now in its 150th year, Todmorden Town Hall is an iconic venue in the heart of the town.

“As an important part of our local heritage and culture, we are breathing new life into this cherished, Grade I listed building.

“This will make sure it continues to contribute to the thriving town for years to come.

“Working in partnership with Todmorden Town Deal Board, we are investing in the much-loved Town Hall, using the funds secured through the Todmorden Town Deal, a £17.5 million regeneration programme funded by UK Government to develop the local economy and transform the market town.

“Building on improvements we’ve already made, work is due to start very soon to make the building more accessible, welcoming and flexible, including opening the grand entrance and further enhancements to the magnificent main hall.

“This will mean more people can visit and enjoy all that the landmark has to offer, and it can be used by the community for a wider variety of events and activities.”