VE Day 80th anniversary: Looking back at VE celebrations in Halifax and Calderdale over the years

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th May 2025, 06:00 BST
As people across the UK celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day we take a look back at how Calderdale has celebrated over the years.

VE Day Celebrations in Southgate, Halifax in 1945.

VE Day Celebrations in Southgate, Halifax in 1945. Photo: Evening Courier, Halifax

VE Day party at the Brigg Royd Friendship Club, Ripponden back in 2005.

VE Day party at the Brigg Royd Friendship Club, Ripponden back in 2005. Photo: Charles Round

Children celebrate VE Day at All Saints' School, Halifax back in 2005.

Children celebrate VE Day at All Saints' School, Halifax back in 2005. Photo: Charles Round

Staff at Porfolio Designs, Elland, with VE Day bunting back in 2005.

Staff at Porfolio Designs, Elland, with VE Day bunting back in 2005. Photo: Charles Round

