VE Day 80th anniversary: Looking back at VE celebrations in Halifax and Calderdale over the years

Are you holding a VE Day celebration today? Send your photos to [email protected].
What is happening with Brighouse Aldi – Signs installed on new supermarket as works progress on town centre site
1 / 2
Are you holding a VE Day celebration today? Send your photos to [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.