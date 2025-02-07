What's happening at Fielden Hall: Energy efficiency works start at historic Todmorden building

Work to improve the environmental and financial sustainability of Todmorden’s Grade II Listed Fielden Hall is now underway.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work marks a step forward in the delivery of Todmorden Town Deal’s £17.5m programme of investment.

The retrofitting project at Fielden Hall is a key element of realising the Town Deal Board’s vision to improve opportunities for Todmorden residents by investing in well used community owned and run buildings in the town to ensure they are suitable for future use and generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder Valley Community Land Trust (CVCLT), one of five local community partners supporting delivery of the Town Deal, is leading the project which involves an extensive programme of energy efficient measures including the introduction of solar energy and heating, insulation and more.

Fielden Hall. Picture: Craig Shaw

The works underway are designed to reduce energy costs making the building affordable to run so that communities can continue to use it and maximise its potential now and in the future.

Fielden Hall has a rich history in the town for residents and communities, enjoying a wonderful natural green setting within Centre Vale Park and having once housed the extraordinary Fielden School of Art.

Currently, the fully accessible building is home to a wide range of community activities spanning arts, health and wellbeing, clubs and societies, as well as hosting events including weddings, performances and exhibitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal, said: “This is a fantastic step forward for the Town Deal programme in Todmorden.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board, Jenny Coleman, Chair, Fielden Community Association, Simon Brearley, Chair, Calder Vally Community Land Trust and Coun Denis Skelton, Todmorden Town Council. Picture: Craig Shaw

"Our fine heritage and community buildings like Fielden Hall are centres of learning, community aspiration, solidarity and collaboration, so it’s vital we ensure they are affordable for all to use now and in the future.

"Congratulations to our community partner, CVCLT, who has worked tirelessly to make this happen as part of our wider vision for a Centre Vale Park offering more opportunities for local communities.”

Calder Valley Community Land Trust is a charity and cooperative benefit society with over 300 members from Todmorden and the surrounding Calderdale area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Brearley, Chair, Calder Valley Community Land Trust, said: “In our role as custodians of Fielden Hall it is a priority to redevelop the building to meet the challenges of rising energy costs and climate change.

Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board Chair. Picture: Craig Shaw

"We are delighted that work has now started on this beautiful and much loved building making it even more of an accessible sustainable asset for all to use.

"Thanks to Todmorden Town Deal Board for sharing our vision for securing this future for Fielden Hall and committing funding to help us make it happen.”

The retrofitting of Fielden Hall is just one of several features in Centre Vale Park benefiting from Town Deal investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Denis Skelton, Todmorden Town Council, said: “Todmorden Town Council is pleased to be leading on all the improvement projects and investment in Centre Vale Park, and the works on Fielden Hall are just one element of the impact Town Deal funding will achieve.

"We are working with local community groups to ensure the package of benefits provide facilities that really meet their needs, and we’re delighted to support the Fielden Centre Association who run this fine building in this vital step forward.”

Work on Fielden Hall is anticipated to be completed by the end of March.