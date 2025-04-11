Work begins inside Mytholmroyd Station Building with refurbishment expected to take 20 weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on the internal refurbishment of the Mytholmroyd Station building has now commenced.

Residents have been supportive of the idea of converting the listed building into a community hub since it was first mentioned back in 2007.

Over the years there have been many meetings with Network Rail, the owner of the property, but it was last year when more funding became available that plans were able to progress.

Trustees Geoff and Sue Mitchell shared: “Countless meetings with the owner, Network Rail but no substantial funding was available. Until 2024 when the Railway Heritage Trust and the government Levelling-up Community Ownership Fund provided generous grants to supplement the Arriva North 2016 franchise agreement.

"The building is next to an operational railway so extra safety measures have had to be addressed - successfully with the assistance by the management at Northern Trains, Carolyn Watson, and Network Rail, William Young.”

"Local architect Jacquie Milham from architectonic design ltd has expertly guided the building charity Trustees to the present development stage.”

Work is being done by West End Joiners and Builders with the refurbishment scheduled for 20 weeks.