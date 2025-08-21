Work to Halifax Borough Market's roof is now complete as £4.5 million transformation project continues

Major work to Halifax Borough Market’s roof has been completed.

The Grade II* listed landmark in the town centre is being transformed, with £4.5 million from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund being used to update the Victorian market.

A significant part of this work has included improvement works to the building’s roof, to make the market warmer, watertight and allow more natural light to enter.

The work has been done in sections, to minimise disruption to traders and customers by ensuring that the market remained open throughout the renovations.

A significant part of this work has included improvement works to the building's roof, to make the market warmer, watertight and allow more natural light to enter. Picture: Calderdale Council

Now the scaffolding on the final section has been taken down, the newly glazed roof has been fully revealed, along with the redecorated ceiling and wrought iron fixtures in tones of blue, green, gold and cream.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The works to the roof at the Borough Market have been complex, but with the removal of the scaffolding, we’re really seeing what an incredible difference the work has made to the overall look of the market.

"Attention to detail has been key, with care taken throughout to ensure the works enhance and complement the building’s original heritage.

Improvements at Halifax Borough Market, showing the transformed roof and central clock area. Picture: Calderdale Council

“Improvements have included replacing the single glazed panels with double glazing throughout and removing discoloured plastic panelling.

"The building is more welcoming and more comfortable with improved systems to better distribute heat and feature lighting to highlight the main aisle and beautiful, central domed roof.

“The final stages of work will now take place to further improve the experience for both visitors and traders, making the market a proud feature in a thriving town.”

The completion of the roof marks the latest milestone in the project, with the area around the central clock also transformed.

New seating forms an octagonal shape around the cast iron clock, a nod to the Victorian market's past with this area originally designed for eight central stalls.

Display boards showcasing the market’s unique history will complete the transformation of this central area.

Work is continuing along Albion Street, transforming the shop units along this stretch.

This includes removing the existing canopies and refreshing the shopfronts with new signs and retractable awnings.

A new steel and glass canopy has already been installed above the entrance to improve the market's presence along this side.

Further work includes the addition of clear signage for the whole building and space to promote traders and upcoming events.

New automatic sliding doors at the market arcade entrance to replace four of the heavy, free-swinging doors, will complete the transformation.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, said: “As work at Halifax Borough Market is really coming together, we’re seeing how the improvement work is transforming the building making it a more welcoming place to shop, drink, eat and spend time.

"With the roof works complete, the sunlight now streams in and highlights the beautiful heritage features, including around the magnificent central clock, and the new seating and planters.

“In addition to supporting the market as a destination during the day, the works are also increasing the way the spaces can be used. Pop-up stalls have been created to support short term leases and work to the Albany Arcade area allows events to be held outside of the normal market trading hours.”