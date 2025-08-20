Shocking photos show low levels at West Yorkshire reservoirs Baitings, Ryburn and Booth Wood

Last week Yorkshire Water reported that reservoir stocks had dropped to 42.2 per cent - well below the average of 74.8 per cent at this time of year.

Water levels have only been lower at Yorkshire Water sites back in 1995.

The hosepipe ban is still in place.

Activities that are not permitted while the temporary restrictions are in place include:

Using a hosepipe to water a garden

Using a hosepipe to clean private vehicles or boats

Watering plants with a hosepipe on a domestic or other non-commercial premises

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming, paddling pool, hot tub or cold-water plunge pool with a hosepipe

Using a hosepipe for domestic recreational use

Here are some pictures of low levels at Baitings Reservoir, Ryburn Reservoir and Booth Wood Reservoir.

