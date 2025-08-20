Shocking photos show low levels at West Yorkshire reservoirs Baitings, Ryburn and Booth Wood

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Visitors to Calderdale’s reservoirs can’t miss the fact that the levels are some of the lowest that’s ever been seen.

Last week Yorkshire Water reported that reservoir stocks had dropped to 42.2 per cent - well below the average of 74.8 per cent at this time of year.

Water levels have only been lower at Yorkshire Water sites back in 1995.

The hosepipe ban is still in place.

Activities that are not permitted while the temporary restrictions are in place include:

  • Using a hosepipe to water a garden
  • Using a hosepipe to clean private vehicles or boats
  • Watering plants with a hosepipe on a domestic or other non-commercial premises
  • Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming, paddling pool, hot tub or cold-water plunge pool with a hosepipe
  • Using a hosepipe for domestic recreational use

Here are some pictures of low levels at Baitings Reservoir, Ryburn Reservoir and Booth Wood Reservoir.

Amazing photos show revealed packhorse bridge at dried-up West Yorkshire reservoir Baitings Dam

Ryburn Reservoir.

1. Low reservoir levels

Ryburn Reservoir. Photo: Adrian Kellett

Booth Wood Reservoir near Rishworth.

2. Low reservoir levels

Booth Wood Reservoir near Rishworth. Photo: National World

Booth Wood Reservoir near Rishworth.

3. Low reservoir levels

Booth Wood Reservoir near Rishworth. Photo: National World

Baitings Reservoir near Ripponden.

4. Low reservoir levels

Baitings Reservoir near Ripponden. Photo: Adrian Kellett

