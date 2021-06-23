Yorkshire Festival: Piece Hall to play host to first event celebrating the region

The Yorkshire Festival will be held at The Piece Hall in Halifax over two days, Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1 – Yorkshire Day itself.

Organisers the Yorkshire Society say the event is an opportunity for the people of Calderdale and Yorkshire to come together and enjoy a celebratory mix of food, drink, products, music, entertainment, heritage, arts and culture, all from Yorkshire.

Even under current covid restrictions, organisers expect to safely welcome up to 20,000 people over the two days.

A Yorkshire day celebration at the Piece Hall in 2018

A spokesperson for the society said: "Now, every year, on the weekend immediately before Yorkshire Day, we want to bring the best of Yorkshire together at The Yorkshire Festival for a great public party to celebrate our unique Yorkshire heritage and culture.

"Everyone is invited and it's free to enter."