16 pictures showing building of Halifax's Broad Street Plaza development from the ground up

The £40 million project, which opened in 2012, included a 100 bed Premier Inn hotel, a 429 space car park, a cinema and a number of restaurants.
We’re taking a trip down memory lane with pictures showing the development of the complex from the ground up.
1. Broad Street Plaza
Work erecting the steel structure for the Broad Street Plaza, Halifax in 2011 Photo: Chales Round
2. Broad Street Plaza
Model of the Broad Street Plaza development at Halifax town hall back in 2010 Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Broad Street Plaza
Broad Street Plaza development, Halifax in 2011 Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Broad Street Plaza
Progress on the Broad Street Plaza development, Halifax in 2011 Photo: Jim Fitton