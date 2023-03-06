16 pictures showing building of Halifax's Broad Street Plaza development from the ground up

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 15:19 BST
It’s been 12 years since the Broad Street Plaza development in Halifax town centre was completed.

The £40 million project, which opened in 2012, included a 100 bed Premier Inn hotel, a 429 space car park, a cinema and a number of restaurants.

We’re taking a trip down memory lane with pictures showing the development of the complex from the ground up.

Work erecting the steel structure for the Broad Street Plaza, Halifax in 2011

1. Broad Street Plaza

Work erecting the steel structure for the Broad Street Plaza, Halifax in 2011 Photo: Chales Round

Model of the Broad Street Plaza development at Halifax town hall back in 2010

2. Broad Street Plaza

Model of the Broad Street Plaza development at Halifax town hall back in 2010 Photo: Jim Fitton

Broad Street Plaza development, Halifax in 2011

3. Broad Street Plaza

Broad Street Plaza development, Halifax in 2011 Photo: Jim Fitton

Progress on the Broad Street Plaza development, Halifax in 2011

4. Broad Street Plaza

Progress on the Broad Street Plaza development, Halifax in 2011 Photo: Jim Fitton

