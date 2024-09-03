Oasis, Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon and Olly Murs: 26 acts who should play at Halifax's Piece Hall next summer according to Courier readers
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Halifax has welcomed some of the world’s biggest music stars over the last few summers.
The series of concerts organised by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor have been going from strength to strength, putting Halifax firmly on the music map of the UK and beyond.
Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium welcomed more gig goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August.
We asked Courier readers who they would like to see play at The Piece Hall next year, and hundreds of people responded.
Here’s we’ve listed, in no particular order, some of the most popular suggestions.
If you’d like to add who you think should play, you can post in our online comment section.
Oasis
Oasis Photo: Dave Hogan
Paolo Nutini
Paolo Nutini Photo: Jo Hale
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys Photo: PETER PARKS
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Photo: Leon Neal
