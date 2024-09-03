Oasis, Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon and Olly Murs: 26 acts who should play at Halifax's Piece Hall next summer according to Courier readers

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Halifax has welcomed some of the world’s biggest music stars over the last few summers.

The series of concerts organised by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor have been going from strength to strength, putting Halifax firmly on the music map of the UK and beyond.

Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium welcomed more gig goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August.

We asked Courier readers who they would like to see play at The Piece Hall next year, and hundreds of people responded.

Here’s we’ve listed, in no particular order, some of the most popular suggestions.

If you’d like to add who you think should play, you can post in our online comment section.

Fatboy Slim live: 14 photos from amazing show by Fatboy Slim at Halifax's Piece Hall last night

Jungle live: 13 photos from Jungle's epic show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night

Oasis

1. Live at The Piece Hall 2025: 26 acts who should play at Halifax's Piece Hall next summer according to Courier readers

Oasis Photo: Dave Hogan

Photo Sales
Paolo Nutini

2. Live at The Piece Hall 2025: 26 acts who should play at Halifax's Piece Hall next summer according to Courier readers

Paolo Nutini Photo: Jo Hale

Photo Sales
Arctic Monkeys

3. Live at The Piece Hall 2025: 26 acts who should play at Halifax's Piece Hall next summer according to Courier readers

Arctic Monkeys Photo: PETER PARKS

Photo Sales
Lewis Capaldi

4. Live at The Piece Hall 2025: 26 acts who should play at Halifax's Piece Hall next summer according to Courier readers

Lewis Capaldi Photo: Leon Neal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxOasisLiverpoolEnglandLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.