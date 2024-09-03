The series of concerts organised by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor have been going from strength to strength, putting Halifax firmly on the music map of the UK and beyond.

Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium welcomed more gig goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August.

We asked Courier readers who they would like to see play at The Piece Hall next year, and hundreds of people responded.

Here’s we’ve listed, in no particular order, some of the most popular suggestions.

If you’d like to add who you think should play, you can post in our online comment section.

Oasis

Paolo Nutini

Arctic Monkeys