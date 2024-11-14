Children in Need: Looking back at fundraising efforts in Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden in the 2000s

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Tomorrow (Friday) is Children in Need and people up and down the country will be fundraising for the cause.

We’re taking a look back at the fundraising efforts of Calderdale residents during the 2000s.

See if you recognise anyone!

Billy and Bluey, Fax Mascots, with Pudsey Bear back in 2004.

1. Children in Need

Billy and Bluey, Fax Mascots, with Pudsey Bear back in 2004. Photo: Charles Round

Lightcliffe Prep School non-uniform day for BBC Children in Need in 2004

2. Children in Need

Lightcliffe Prep School non-uniform day for BBC Children in Need in 2004 Photo: Adrian Bampton

Elland Church of England Junior, Infant and Nursery School pupils with colourful hair for Mad Hair Day in 2005.

3. Children in Need

Elland Church of England Junior, Infant and Nursery School pupils with colourful hair for Mad Hair Day in 2005. Photo: Jim Fitton

Old Earth Primary School pupils with teddies being for Children in Need in 2005.

4. Children in Need

Old Earth Primary School pupils with teddies being for Children in Need in 2005. Photo: Jim Fitton

Related topics:Children in NeedHalifaxBrighouseTodmordenCalderdale
