Halifax life: Pictures that made the news 20 years ago in February 2005

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look into our archives to the people who made the news in February 2005.

Can you spot anyone you know in these snaps from 2005?

Diane Whittingham, cheif executive of the NHS Trust, and Gordon McLean chairman, at the launch of cleaner hospitals campaign.

Diane Whittingham, cheif executive of the NHS Trust, and Gordon McLean chairman, at the launch of cleaner hospitals campaign. Photo: Charles Round

Grand opening of Illingworth Moor Methodist Church.

Grand opening of Illingworth Moor Methodist Church. Photo: Sam Stephenson

The demolition of the Decosol mill in Halifax Road, Shelf.

The demolition of the Decosol mill in Halifax Road, Shelf. Photo: Ian Swift

Pictures taken at a Drum Circle workshop in Halifax.

Pictures taken at a Drum Circle workshop in Halifax. Photo: Ian Swift

