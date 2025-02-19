Halifax life: Pictures that made the news 20 years ago in February 2005

Can you spot anyone you know in these snaps from 2005?
1. Looking back
Diane Whittingham, cheif executive of the NHS Trust, and Gordon McLean chairman, at the launch of cleaner hospitals campaign. Photo: Charles Round
2. Looking back
Grand opening of Illingworth Moor Methodist Church. Photo: Sam Stephenson
3. Looking back
The demolition of the Decosol mill in Halifax Road, Shelf. Photo: Ian Swift
4. Looking back
Pictures taken at a Drum Circle workshop in Halifax. Photo: Ian Swift
