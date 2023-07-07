HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 17 of the top stories from the Halifax Courier from 1990 to 1994

From the end of the Thatcher years to the invention of the National Lottery, a lot happened in the early 1990s.
Back at the turn of the century, the Halifax Courier put together a Millennium Souvenir guide with some of the top stories featured in the pages of the paper each year from 1900 to 1999.
We’ll be taking a trip down memory lane looking at the top stories throughout the decades, this week looking at 1990 to 1994.
1. Wind farm beauty spot starts bitter battle - 1994
A bitter battle raged on in 1994 after plans were revealed for a huge wind farm at a beauty spot near Hebden Bridge. The application was withdrawn in 1996. Photo: Halifax Courier
2. Girls call foul on football - 1994
Two Calderdale schools called foul on rules banning girls from playing football back in 1994. Photo: Halifax Courier
3. Trip to shop ends in tragedy - 1994
In November 1994, Lindsay Jo Rimer disappeared in Hebden Bridge on a trip to the local supermarket to buy a b ox of cornflakes. Her body was found in April 1995 in the Rochdale Canal. To this day Lindsay's killer has not been found. Photo: Halifax Courier
4. The National Lottery - 1994
The first live TV draw of the National Lottery took place on November 19. Photo: Halifax Courier