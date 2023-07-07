News you can trust since 1853
HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 17 of the top stories from the Halifax Courier from 1990 to 1994

From the end of the Thatcher years to the invention of the National Lottery, a lot happened in the early 1990s.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Back at the turn of the century, the Halifax Courier put together a Millennium Souvenir guide with some of the top stories featured in the pages of the paper each year from 1900 to 1999.

We’ll be taking a trip down memory lane looking at the top stories throughout the decades, this week looking at 1990 to 1994.

A bitter battle raged on in 1994 after plans were revealed for a huge wind farm at a beauty spot near Hebden Bridge. The application was withdrawn in 1996.

1. Wind farm beauty spot starts bitter battle - 1994

A bitter battle raged on in 1994 after plans were revealed for a huge wind farm at a beauty spot near Hebden Bridge. The application was withdrawn in 1996. Photo: Halifax Courier

Two Calderdale schools called foul on rules banning girls from playing football back in 1994.

2. Girls call foul on football - 1994

Two Calderdale schools called foul on rules banning girls from playing football back in 1994. Photo: Halifax Courier

In November 1994, Lindsay Jo Rimer disappeared in Hebden Bridge on a trip to the local supermarket to buy a b ox of cornflakes. Her body was found in April 1995 in the Rochdale Canal. To this day Lindsay's killer has not been found.

3. Trip to shop ends in tragedy - 1994

In November 1994, Lindsay Jo Rimer disappeared in Hebden Bridge on a trip to the local supermarket to buy a b ox of cornflakes. Her body was found in April 1995 in the Rochdale Canal. To this day Lindsay's killer has not been found. Photo: Halifax Courier

The first live TV draw of the National Lottery took place on November 19.

4. The National Lottery - 1994

The first live TV draw of the National Lottery took place on November 19. Photo: Halifax Courier

