Here are the pictures that made the news in Halifax back in 2002

Take a look at the pictures from our latest trip down memory lane in Calderdale.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Jan 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:02 BST

Can you spot anyone you know in these snaps from 2002?

Jubliee party at the Church of Jesus Christ of Laterday Saints in Halifax in 2002

Jubliee party at the Church of Jesus Christ of Laterday Saints in Halifax in 2002

Jubilee Party in Siddal back in 2002

Jubilee Party in Siddal back in 2002

Dock Pud Winners of the 2002 Dock Pudding championships, Mr and Mrs Trevor and Joan Whitworth

Dock Pud Winners of the 2002 Dock Pudding championships, Mr and Mrs Trevor and Joan Whitworth

Seven-year-old Matthew Leedham who raised £210 from a sponsored walk round the Shay, is pictured with his sister, Bethany, 3, presenting the cheque to senior ward sister Brenda Barth

Seven-year-old Matthew Leedham who raised £210 from a sponsored walk round the Shay, is pictured with his sister, Bethany, 3, presenting the cheque to senior ward sister Brenda Barth

