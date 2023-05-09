NOSTALGIA: 17 cinemas and theatres in Halifax and Calderdale over the years - lost locations and iconic landmarks
This week we are looking back at some of Calderdale’s theatres and cinemas over the years, some that are lost and some that are still around.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 08:12 BST
A search of the archives brings these fascinating pictures of cinemas and theatres from the past.
