NOSTALGIA: 17 cinemas and theatres in Halifax and Calderdale over the years - lost locations and iconic landmarks

This week we are looking back at some of Calderdale’s theatres and cinemas over the years, some that are lost and some that are still around.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 08:12 BST

A search of the archives brings these fascinating pictures of cinemas and theatres from the past.

The Odeon Cinema at Broad Street, Halifax which was then the Mecca Bingo Hall

The Odeon Cinema at Broad Street, Halifax which was then the Mecca Bingo Hall

Visiting the ABC Cinema in Halifax for the last time in 2002.

Visiting the ABC Cinema in Halifax for the last time in 2002.

Brian Whiteley is pictured on his last day at work at the ABC Cinema, Halifax in 2002

Brian Whiteley is pictured on his last day at work at the ABC Cinema, Halifax in 2002

Ritz Cinema, Brighouse

Ritz Cinema, Brighouse

