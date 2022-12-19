Life in Halifax: Here are 22 iconic Halifax nightclubs and bars from over the years

We're taking a look back at some of the most popular venues that revellers have enjoyed over the years - how many do you remember?
1. Maggie's
Still a staple location on a night out in Halifax, Maggie's has had a few locations over the years. The bar used to be located on Fountain Street along with Mcflys but the two locations moved to Commercial Street. Photo: National World
2. Bar 15
Bar 15, previously known as WCs as the premises was once a public toilet, was located in front of Bull Green House, accessed by steps down under the street. Photo: National World
3. Barracuda
Now known as McCafferty's Bar, Barracuda was a staple name at the top of town for many years. It was also known as Bar Centro and has been a Comet electrical store. The venue was also more recently called The Salvation. Photo: National World
4. Bar Eleven
The venue on Harrison Road was a hotspot for music and featured a Northern Soul and Motown night at the end of the month. Photo: National World