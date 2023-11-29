News you can trust since 1853
Mispronounced Halifax towns: Here 14 words people from outside Calderdale always get wrong according to Halifax Courier readers

Here are 14 of the most commonly mispronounced Calderdale place names, suggested by Halifax Courier readers.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Jun 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT

Whether you live in our borough, or are simply passing through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange – often wonderful – pronunciations.

From Northowram to Mytholmroyd – here are the top 14 mispronounced Calderdale place names.

Many readers shared their stories of how visitors to the area think Sowerby Bridge is pronounced "Sour-bee-Bridge".

1. Sowerby Bridge

Many readers shared their stories of how visitors to the area think Sowerby Bridge is pronounced "Sour-bee-Bridge". Photo: Jim Fitton

Many newbies to the area say Calderdale how it sounds - "Cal-der-dale" - instead of how we say it "Col-der-dale".

2. Calderdale

Many newbies to the area say Calderdale how it sounds - "Cal-der-dale" - instead of how we say it "Col-der-dale". Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Although it may seem obvious to those that live near, many people struggle with the pronunciation of Mytholmroyd. "Myth-en-home-royd" and "Mithumroyd" were two common options.

3. Mytholmroyd

Although it may seem obvious to those that live near, many people struggle with the pronunciation of Mytholmroyd. "Myth-en-home-royd" and "Mithumroyd" were two common options. Photo: Marisa Cashill

To be fair to people from outside the area it is spelt "Bark-island", but residents know it's "Bark-is-land".

4. Barkisland

To be fair to people from outside the area it is spelt "Bark-island", but residents know it's "Bark-is-land". Photo: Google Street View

