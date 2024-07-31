Looking back: Here are 22 iconic Halifax nightclubs and bars from over the years

We're taking a look back at some of the most popular venues that revellers have enjoyed over the years - how many do you remember?
1. Coliseum
Atik recently closed its doors and over the years the venue has also been known as Liquid and Coliseum , being a staple on a Halifax night out for many years.
2. Bar 15
Bar 15, previously known as WCs as the premises was once a public toilet, was located in front of Bull Green House, accessed by steps down under the street.
3. Barracuda
Now known as McCafferty's Bar, Barracuda was a staple name at the top of town for many years. It was also known as Bar Centro and has been a Comet electrical store. The venue was also more recently called The Salvation.
4. Bar Eleven
The venue on Harrison Road was a hotspot for music and featured a Northern Soul and Motown night at the end of the month.