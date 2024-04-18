Lost locations and iconic landmarks - 17 cinemas and theatres in Halifax and Calderdale over the years

We are taking a look back at some of Calderdale’s theatres and cinemas over the years, some that are lost and some that are still around.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 10:16 BST

A search of the archives brings these fascinating pictures of cinemas and theatres from the past.

45 fabulous photos that will take you right back to Halifax nights out in 2006

Here are some of the filming locations in Calderdale and beyond used in ITV's Passenger

You're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 22 things - how many have you done?

The Odeon Cinema at Broad Street, Halifax which was then the Mecca Bingo Hall

1. Calderdale's cinemas and theatres

The Odeon Cinema at Broad Street, Halifax which was then the Mecca Bingo Hall Photo: courier photo

Photo Sales
Halifax's Theatre Royal

2. Calderdale's cinemas and theatres

Halifax's Theatre Royal Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
Brian Whiteley is pictured on his last day at work at the ABC Cinema, Halifax in 2002

3. Calderdale's cinemas and theatres

Brian Whiteley is pictured on his last day at work at the ABC Cinema, Halifax in 2002 Photo: is

Photo Sales
Visiting the ABC Cinema in Halifax for the last time in 2002.

4. Calderdale's cinemas and theatres

Visiting the ABC Cinema in Halifax for the last time in 2002. Photo: is

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleITV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.