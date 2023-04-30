You're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 22 things - how many have you done?

Chances are you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in Halifax.

The town has its ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the home we know and love.

From boating at Shibden Park to a nightclub that offers 75p drinks there's so much that sets us apart from other towns.

You're not really from Halifax if you haven't…

1 . Visited the Acca Going to the Acapulco is a right of passage in Halifax. You can't go wrong with dancing on carpet and 75p drinks! Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2 . Spent a sunny day at Manor Heath With its lush grass and fun playground, you can pass many hours soaking in the sun at Manor Heath Park. Photo: Charles Round

3 . Strolled around The Piece Hall The Piece Hall has stood in Halifax for since 1779 and with its stunning architecture and fabulous shops and restaurants this is a must visit for any Halifax resident. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

4 . Spent the night at this iconic venue From the Coliseum to Liquid and then Atik, this iconic venue in Halifax town centre has been a staple in the nights out of Halifax residents for years. Photo: National World