NOSTALGIA: Here are 22 iconic Halifax nightclubs and bars from over the years

Let’s take a trip back in time!
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Dec 2022, 06:00 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:20 GMT

Over the years Halifax has seen many bars and nightclubs stand on the streets in the town centre, some which have stood the test of time and others that are no longer with us.

We're taking a look back at some of the most popular venues that revellers have enjoyed over the years - how many do you remember?

Still a staple location on a night out in Halifax, Maggie's has had a few locations over the years. The bar used to be located on Fountain Street along with Mcflys but the two locations have since moved to Commercial Street.

1. Maggie's

Atik recently closed its doors and over the years the venue has also been known as Liquid and Coliseum , being a staple on a Halifax night out for many years.

2. Coliseum

Bar 15, previously known as WCs as the premises was once a public toilet, was located in front of Bull Green House, accessed by steps down under the street.

3. Bar 15

Now known as McCafferty's Bar, Barracuda was a staple name at the top of town for many years. It was also known as Bar Centro and has been a Comet electrical store. The venue was also more recently called The Salvation.

4. Barracuda

